BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.13.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.4614695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

