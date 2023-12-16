BMO Capital Markets Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$15.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.50.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$9.76 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.16 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$181.12 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1009879 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$145,500.00. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Featured Stories

