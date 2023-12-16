BMO Capital Markets Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.15.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.74. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.4261214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

