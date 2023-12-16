BMO Capital Markets Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.42.

TSE:TXG opened at C$14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$25.40.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$214.79 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.2982143 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

