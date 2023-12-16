BMO Capital Markets Trims Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price to $126.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.14.

ORCL stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average is $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

