BNP Paribas Lowers Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,180,520.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $1,114,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 380,056 shares in the company, valued at $21,180,520.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 67,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,745. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

