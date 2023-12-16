BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 2nd

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $10.32 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $33,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

