Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $3,479.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,495.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,052.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,969.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

