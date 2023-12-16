BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

NYSE BWA opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

