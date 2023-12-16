Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,195. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

