Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Head to Head Review

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 8.93% 15.46% 8.52% Pulse Biosciences N/A -154.33% -53.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Scientific and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 1 16 1 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $60.95, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and Pulse Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $12.68 billion 6.45 $698.00 million $0.82 68.06 Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 774.27 -$58.51 million ($0.92) -10.70

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Pulse Biosciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, that uses in the treatment of coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, atherectomy, and thrombectomy systems to treat arterial and venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

