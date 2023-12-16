Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Brady alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brady

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13. Brady has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $59.06.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brady

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brady by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in Brady by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 95,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.