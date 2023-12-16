BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1431 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DVAL stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The BrandywineGLOBAL Dynamic U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (DVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US large-cap value companies. Stocks are selected using a proprietary multi-factor approach. DVAL was launched on Dec 27, 2006 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

