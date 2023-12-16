BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Posts Earnings Results

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTXGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BCTX stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Natixis bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 616,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BriaCell Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

