Brian G. Robins Sells 37,498 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GitLab Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $67.55.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
