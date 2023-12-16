Brian G. Robins Sells 37,498 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $67.55.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.