Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given “Underperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

