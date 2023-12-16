Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.31

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 109556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.