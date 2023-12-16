Brokerages Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Target Price at $10.93

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Allakos has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 42.8% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,652,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 134.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,359 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Allakos by 4.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 5,536,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 2.0% during the third quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 4,987,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Allakos by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 548,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

