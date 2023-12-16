Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) PT at $762.08

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $771.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

BlackRock stock opened at $805.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $685.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

