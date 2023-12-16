Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT at C$13.47

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$10.02 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$7.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.23. The stock has a market cap of C$326.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

