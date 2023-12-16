Brokerages Set ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) PT at $81.25

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESAB shares. Bank of America upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,331.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,659. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in ESAB by 28,250.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $85.72 on Monday. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

