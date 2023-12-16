Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) PT at C$5.14

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the zero research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$5.78 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.89. The firm has a market cap of C$495.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 0.9333333 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 430.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

