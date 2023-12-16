Brokerages Set First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) PT at $1,625.00

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,625.00.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,430.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,528.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,407.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,365.06.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 175.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

