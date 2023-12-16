Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price at $65.90

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

