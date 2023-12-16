Brokerages Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target at $110.71

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $76.04 on Monday. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lantheus by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

