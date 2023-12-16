Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price at C$31.26

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LB shares. TD Securities cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

TSE LB opened at C$25.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.38. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.5815603 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

