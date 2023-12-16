Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target at $109.75

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 466,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

