Brokerages Set Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) PT at $60.86

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.39. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $80.94.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 9,150 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $566,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,843,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,115,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,153 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 196.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

