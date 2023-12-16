Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $48.46

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMF

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $48.86.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 153.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,089,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.