Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Target Price at $27.36

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,171 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $47,110.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,293.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $663,455.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,284,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,566,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,171 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $47,110.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,293.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,146 shares of company stock worth $3,026,534 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.