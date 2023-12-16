Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $149.13

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 86,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 209,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.