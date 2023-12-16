Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Target Price at $11.80

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIVGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,466,000 after buying an additional 5,346,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth approximately $20,094,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

