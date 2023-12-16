Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) PT at GBX 199

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 199 ($2.50).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMUK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Virgin Money UK

Insider Transactions at Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total value of £46,825.12 ($58,781.22). In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total value of £46,825.12 ($58,781.22). Also, insider Sara Weller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £7,400 ($9,289.48). Corporate insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 163.15 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.56. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.51).

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,777.78%.

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Free Report

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.