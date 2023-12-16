Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Price Target at $67.50

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

WGO opened at $72.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.66. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $74.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

