Brokers Issue Forecasts for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

Shares of AME stock opened at $163.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.71. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

