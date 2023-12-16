Brokers Set Expectations for Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $523.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ATSG. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of ATSG opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.69. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

In related news, President Michael L. Berger acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $764,891.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $2,203,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $7,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

