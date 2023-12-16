Brokers Set Expectations for Traeger, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Traeger in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Traeger’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Traeger’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 12.59%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.76.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Traeger by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Traeger by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

