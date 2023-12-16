Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.97

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.97 and last traded at $94.55, with a volume of 93921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

