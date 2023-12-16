Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Holdings Boosted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.5 %

BG stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

