Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

