BWP Trust (BWP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on February 27th

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.
BWP Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
BWP Trust Company Profile
