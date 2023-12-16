C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

CCCC stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 1,483,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 1,245,369 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 999,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 710,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.