Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.03. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $65.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

