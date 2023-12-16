California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of California Resources worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,101,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Resources by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,597,000 after buying an additional 811,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in California Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after buying an additional 791,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

CRC stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

