Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Sells $132,930.00 in Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.