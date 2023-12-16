Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$16.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDT

Bird Construction Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE BDT opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$758.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.16.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.6561404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.