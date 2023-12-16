Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 410.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 29 ($0.36) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BSE

Base Resources Price Performance

About Base Resources

BSE opened at GBX 6.85 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.83 million, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.67. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 15 ($0.19).

(Get Free Report)

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.