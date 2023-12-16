Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 410.95% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 29 ($0.36) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
