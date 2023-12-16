Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.32) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 409.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 5.6 %

LON PANR opened at GBX 20.62 ($0.26) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.34 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of £189.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2,062.00 and a beta of -0.16.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

