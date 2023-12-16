Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.32) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 409.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Pantheon Resources Stock Up 5.6 %
LON PANR opened at GBX 20.62 ($0.26) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.34 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of £189.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2,062.00 and a beta of -0.16.
About Pantheon Resources
