Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $83.20 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.7203 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,281,000 after buying an additional 201,524 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 99.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,945,000 after buying an additional 167,802 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.