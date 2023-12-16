Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$105.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$99.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$95.65.

TSE CNQ opened at C$83.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The stock has a market cap of C$90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$93.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,745.28. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,745.28. Also, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total transaction of C$278,610.00. Insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,022 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

